ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Melinda Ave. SW and Mimbres St. SW around midnight Wednesday night. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found one person who had died due to gunshot wounds.

The investigation is active and APD homicide detectives are investigating the incident. The identity of the victim has not been released. No other details are available, KRQE News 13 will update when more information becomes available.