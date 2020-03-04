APD: Officers search for suspect who stated he shot his mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a man who called dispatchers saying he shot his mother.

APD reports that around 10:31 p.m. on Tuesday, officers arrived in the area of 1st Street and Gold after dispatch received a call from a male subject stating he shot his mother. Officers did not locate a suspect or victim and were taking precautionary measures searching apartments and a parking garage in the area.

KRQE News 13 captured a broken window outside of the Gold Avenue Lofts, however, no additional information is available at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.