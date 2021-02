ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department‘s mounted patrol unit helped arrest a wanted fugitive. APD released a video of the arrest.

The video shows officers on horseback trying to approach Matthew Martinez at a gas station near Coors and Iliff. According to officers, Martinez tried to take off on his bike.

APD says mounted officers then followed him and that’s when Martinez surrendered. Martinez was arrested on three felony warrants.