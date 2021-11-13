APD officers find gunshot victim in crashed car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police responded to numerous ShotSpotter activations in the area of Dallas St. NE and Copper Ave NE around 4:30 a.m., Saturday morning. Officials say when police arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed with one person inside who had died from gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives are currently on scene. Police say this is still considered an active crime scene and people should avoid the area. This story is developing.