APD officers find gunshot victim in crashed car

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Beginning with the first game of the season, Lobos tight end Trace Bruckler found a way to get into the end zone. The true freshman from Frisco, Texas has three touchdowns under his belt through nine games this season, which happens to be a team best among Lobos receiving the football.

Bruckler always seems to find a way to get open. His secret just might be what he used to do before he became a tight end. Bruckler was once a receiver. "I would say, you know, whenever a defense is looking at a tight end their like, 'yeah, this guy really can't run,'" said Bruckler. "He's kind of slow. So, with me being from receiver, I kind of have more speed to me. So, I kind of catch them off guard with my speed. So, that's how I would say I get open."