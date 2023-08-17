ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Thursday morning, August 17, on Rhode Island Street near Wyoming Boulevard and Central Avenue. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the suspect fled on foot and has not yet been located.

Police say they searched the neighborhood but could not find the suspect. It is unclear if the suspect has been hit by gunfire or not. Detectives have begun an investigation, starting at the scene.

APD says no officers were injured in the shooting; a multi-agency task force is now working to investigate what happened.