APD: 1 killed in northwest Albuquerque shooting, 2 others hospitalized

The Albuquerque Police Department is at the scene of a fatal shooting in the early morning of Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured two others in northwest Albuquerque early Thursday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to the area of Port Rd. and Bluewater Rd. regarding a call reporting shots fired and a fight in progress.

Investigators have confirmed that three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries. One of those individuals who had a single gunshot wound has died.

The two other victims remain at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. APD reports that one individual was detained for questioning. At this point, authorities are not naming any suspects.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.