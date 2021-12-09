APD: 1 killed in northwest Albuquerque shooting, 2 others hospitalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured two others in northwest Albuquerque early Thursday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to the area of Port Rd. and Bluewater Rd. regarding a call reporting shots fired and a fight in progress.
- Crime: FBI releases photos of woman suspected of setting Islamic Center fires
- Albuquerque: Tiny Home Village struggles to fill vacancies as homeless encampments surge
- New Mexico: Police say man who went to court with COVID faces over a decade in prison
- Weather: Sunnier, mild, and breezy Thursday but storm arrives by tonight
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 8 de Diciembre 2021
Investigators have confirmed that three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries. One of those individuals who had a single gunshot wound has died.
The two other victims remain at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. APD reports that one individual was detained for questioning. At this point, authorities are not naming any suspects.
This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.