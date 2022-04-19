ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities around New Mexico are looking for a convicted sex offender on the run. George Tice was released on parole in February, and over the weekend he cut off his ankle monitor and took off from his halfway house.

“I told both his parole board, and his parole officer, I give you sixty to ninety days before he runs,” one of Tice’s victims told KRQE.

The woman was Tice’s stepdaughter. She says Tice raped her when she was 19 years old. “I woke up to being physically assaulted and raped on May 23, 2010.

A year later, Tice was convicted of attempted kidnapping and rape. He was also convicted on child pornography charges after police found images and videos on his laptop when he was arrested. He spent more than a decade in the Otero County Prison.

Every parole hearing, the woman was there, urging the board not to release him, but this February, they did. “They told me I should be calm, and not concerned, and not to worry,” she said.

Since Tice was released he was been living in a halfway house in Albuquerque. He’s been working at Travers Mechanical Services on Edith and Osuna. On Saturday, the Department of Corrections says Tice cut off his ankle monitor and ran away.

Now authorities including APD are looking for Tice. News 13 asked if there was any idea where he could be but was told by the department of corrections that they didn’t have any details on leads.

His victim says it’s not going to be easy to track him down. “I believe he’s probably headed somewhere where there are mountains, and forests,” she said. “He knows how to live off the land.”

She’s worried if they don’t find him soon, someone else may suffer. If you know anything about where Tice may be, you’re asked to call state police.