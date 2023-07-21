ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department named Emmanuel Galaviz Campos as the suspect accused of shooting an officer before he was killed Thursday night. SWAT officers tried to apprehend him in northeast Albuquerque on two warrants out of Santa Fe.
APD said at one point, he shot at the officers and wounded one of them. The officers returned fire killing Galaviz Campos.