APD: Man with gunshot wound found dead near UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque early Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Quick Track convenience near University Blvd and Central Ave. Officers arrived at the scene around 12:42 a.m. and found a deceased male with a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. No other information has been released at this time.
