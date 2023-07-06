ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an incident that left one man with burns. APD said officers were sent out just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday night to Indian School near University about two people in a confrontation.

Police said the man was “burnt by fire” and taken to the hospital with critical burns. No one is in custody.