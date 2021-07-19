APD: Man suffering from head trauma found at southeast Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after they found a man suffering from head trauma in southeast Albuquerque Monday morning. A homicide callout was initiated around 3:14 a.m. at 1100 Central Ave. in response to a male subject with trauma to the back of the head, according to APD. The man was found at the bus stop in front of Presbyterian Hospital.

Police say the man was transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital. However, APD says he’s not expected to survive his injuries. At this time it’s unknown how the man sustained the injuries. APD homicide detectives are conducting preliminary interviews and canvassing of the area for additional witnesses.

No other information has been released at this time.