ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers are investigating a shooting in the area of Unser and Tower.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot several times.

The man was transported to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition. The scene is currently active and information is limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.