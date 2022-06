ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at 7817 Central Ave, near Central and Pennsylvania Tuesday night. APD says around 10:22 p.m. they received a call about a man who was possibly shot.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found dead body on scene. Officials say this is being investigated as a homicide. No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will update as more information is available.