ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque are investigating a shooting Wednesday night. The shooting reportedly took place near Comanche South Park.

Authorities were dispatched to an apartment after reports of a shooting. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, they found an injured man at 3712 Bryn Mawr Drive Northeast.

The man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. Officials said no one is in custody at the moment, and the scene is still being processed.