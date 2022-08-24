ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque are investigating a shooting Wednesday night. The shooting reportedly took place near Comanche South Park.
Authorities were dispatched to an apartment after reports of a shooting. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, they found an injured man at 3712 Bryn Mawr Drive Northeast.
The man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. Officials said no one is in custody at the moment, and the scene is still being processed.