APD: Man found dead on southeast Albuquerque street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating after finding a deceased man in the middle of a street near Wyoming Blvd. and Central Ave. According to APD, officers were dispatched to 8614 Central Ave SE around 10 p.m. Sunday, August 15.

When they arrived, they found a man who was dead with blunt force trauma. Homicide detectives are conducting preliminary interviews and canvassing the area for witnesses. They are also looking for surveillance video.

No other information has been released at this time.