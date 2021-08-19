Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque Thursday morning. According to APD, officers were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. to 511 Bridge Blvd to check on a nonresponsive male that was in an alleyway. When officers arrived, they found the man had a puncture to his heart from an apparent stabbing.
The man succumbed to his injuries. At this time, homicide detectives are conducting preliminary interviews and canvassing the area for surveillance and additional witnesses. No other information has been released at this time.