Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in southwest Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque Thursday morning. According to APD, officers were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. to 511 Bridge Blvd to check on a nonresponsive male that was in an alleyway. When officers arrived, they found the man had a puncture to his heart from an apparent stabbing.

The man succumbed to his injuries. At this time, homicide detectives are conducting preliminary interviews and canvassing the area for surveillance and additional witnesses. No other information has been released at this time.

2021 Albuquerque Homicide Map

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES