Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in southwest Albuquerque

[1] Lawmakers, 4H families calling on governor to drop state fair vaccine mandate for kids - With only 21 days until the New Mexico State Fair, some are saying it's too short of a notice to get vaccinated in time. Earlier this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered that people need to be vaccinated to get in. Some are pointing out that teens only have access to Pfizer which requires two doses a minimum of three weeks apart, plus two weeks for it to fully take effect. Families with children competing in 4H are concerned that those under 12-years-old are safe to compete but anyone over 12 will be left out if they aren't vaccinated. Some state lawmakers and 4H families are calling on the governor to drop the mandate for the kids. The governor says the mandate is to ensure the safety of all fairgoers, especially children.

[2] Closing arguments held in Elexus Groves murder trial - The fate of a woman accused of killing a mother and daughter in a stolen van in 2017, is in the hands of the jury. The state closed Wednesday saying Elexus Groves may not have meant to kill anyone, but she knew her actions were dangerous. Groves is charged with first-degree depraved mind murder in the death of 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother, Shaunna. Groves admits she was high on meth and driving a stolen van when she struck the family’s car near Copper and Juan Tabo in 2017.