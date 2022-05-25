ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says 25-year-old Raymond Sedillo has died after being shot a little more than two weeks ago. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Central and Pennsylvania May 8. They found Sedillo in the driver’s seat slumped over after the car crashed into a fire hydrant.

He had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Detectives determined that the incident occurred in the Food Market parking lot. They say Sedillo died May 21 and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or APD’s non-emergency number at 505-242-2677.