APD: Man dead following domestic dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers are at the scene of a domestic dispute that left a man dead early Tuesday morning. Police say initial information into 911 indicated that a female caller had a restraining order against the male who was at her residence near 94th Street and Tower in southwest Albuquerque.

Authorities say that as officers arrived at the scene, they saw a male who was dead and a 15-year-old with an injury to their hand. The teen was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

