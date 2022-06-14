ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Officials say Albuquerque Fire Rescue was contacted around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning about a man who was down and out at Coronado Park. Police say AFR went to check on the man and discovered he had suffered from a gunshot wound.

Officials says the man was declared dead on scene. APD say a full violent crimes callout has been initiated. APD homicide detectives are on scene investigating the incident. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is available.