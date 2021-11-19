APD: Man breaks into woman’s apartment after attacking officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested after police say he attacked an officer and stole a vehicle, among other charges. On Thursday, police arrived at a home on the 300 block of Woodland Avenue NW to find 26-year-old Gregory Maestas closing the trunk of a stolen vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, once APD discovered the vehicle was stolen, they told Maestas he was being detained. That’s when Maestas began to walk away and an officer used force to take Maestas into custody. The complaint then states Maestas punched the officer multiple times in the head and attempted to take the officer’s taser.

By the time backup arrived, Maestas had fled into a nearby apartment. The complaint states the female occupant of the apartment opened their door to Maestas’s knocking and he forced his way in. She had a fight with Maestas while in the apartment.

Maestas eventually exited the apartment and was arrested by police. He faces a slew of charges including aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, aggravated battery upon a peace officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and resisting an officer.

Maestas’s criminal history includes multiple breaking and entering charges, trespassing, and a pending charge of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle from back in August. A hearing is set for that case in February of 2022.