ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department are attempting to negotiate with a man who fled a stolen vehicle and barricaded himself inside the Circle K at Coors Blvd. and Bluewater Rd. according to APD.

Police say the man may be armed. They are asking people to avoid the area at this time. No other details are known. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will update when more information is available.