APD makes several arrests in Social Media Drug Operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to get to the root of the problem when it comes to violent crime and a spike in murders. APD detectives have been targeting drug sales on social media. Detectives say these types of transactions have led to several recent robberies, shootings, and homicides.

“We identified a trend that was driving violent crime, and we are going after these offenders to put a stop to this activity,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a news release. “We want to highlight these arrests to let people know we are watching and we are taking action.”

According to the same news release, APD worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency and New Mexico State Police to buy narcotics on social media platforms. Detectives arrested 10 people during the month-long operation.

In some cases, APD says some suspects picked up additional charges for having drugs on them when they were arrested. In all, 16 arrest warrants total were issued. The following are the full results from APD’s operation: