APD makes Metro 15 offender arrest following SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has tracked down and arrested a Metro 15 following a SWAT standoff in the southeast region of the city.

APD SWAT officers arrested 33-year-old Lester Bottoms on Friday. Police report throughout the last several weeks, a white Jeep fled from multiple traffic stops.

That Jeep was found to be registered to Bottoms who has felony warrants. APD Auto Theft Detectives collaborated with New Mexico State Police Auto Theft agents and APD Street Crimes officers who were able to locate the Jeep on Friday at a residence at 410 Vermont St. NE and conducted surveillance.

Authorities say as detectives approaced the residence, Bottoms ran inside and refused to exit. Due to his history of violence and running from law enforcement, a tactical activation was initiated.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and Bottoms eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody and was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on his warrants. APD says prior to the SWAT activation, officers also arrested 50-year-old Donald Waits and 31-year-old Anthony Blais as they exited the residence.

Polcice say both men were wanted on felony warrants for dangerous drugs.

