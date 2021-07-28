APD makes arrest in string of robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man accused in a rash of robberies. Police say they connected the dots after a robbery Tuesday at a gas station on 98th and I-40. They say 34-year-old Marty Padilla told the cashier he had a gun.

Padilla made off with nearly $300. APD was able to find his getaway car and followed it to a house near Bridge and Atrisco. Detectives were able to connect Padilla to nine other robberies.