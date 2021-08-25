APD makes arrest in June homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has made an arrest in a June homicide. Officers say Joseph Borja had been shot to death at a park near Central and Tramway.
- Update: New Mexico’s hospitals days away from ‘crisis standards of care’ amid COVID-19 case surge
- Crime: Multi-million dollar home up for sale as former owner still owes money to NM schools
- Education: Some NM school districts opt out of extended learning programs
- Vote: Spirit Stick Week 2
- Weather: Hot ahead of storm chances returning late week
Witnesses later told police 27-year-old Quentin Salazar hit Borja with an empty beer bottle and shot him. Salazar is facing an open count of murder.