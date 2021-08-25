APD makes arrest in June homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vaccinations have picked up in New Mexico this month. While there may be many factors behind it, the state's $100 incentive program doesn't hurt. During a press conference on Wednesday, Doctor David Scrase, New Mexico Department of Health's acting secretary, said the state has seen a 30-36% increase in vaccines per day in August compared to July.

From July 1 to August 1, the day before the incentive program started, there were about 94,379 shots administered in the state. The state already passed that from August 2 to Wednesday with about 99,328 shots. That all shakes out to about 32% more shots per day in August so far than in July. However, the bump in vaccinations isn't only because of the $100 incentive program.