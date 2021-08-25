APD makes arrest in June homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has made an arrest in a June homicide. Officers say Joseph Borja had been shot to death at a park near Central and Tramway.

Witnesses later told police 27-year-old Quentin Salazar hit Borja with an empty beer bottle and shot him. Salazar is facing an open count of murder.

