ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police officers were out protecting big box stores over the holiday weekend. They made several arrests but one stood out.

Thomas Griffin was arrested at a Walgreens on Central Saturday morning when the officer recognized him and knew he had a felony warrant. When they searched Griffin, they found 420 fentanyl pills, a bag of meth, and $3,500 in cash.

During a search of his vehicle, they found a gun and ammunition. Griffin is charged with trafficking and fleeing from police from the Saturday incident. His previous warrant was also for trafficking.