APD makes 66 arrests in latest Anti-Crime Operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced Friday the completion of their 25th Anti-Crime Operation, which resulted in the arrest of 66 offenders. Since the operations began in August of 2020, 1,188 arrests have been made.

The most recent Anti-Crime Operation was conducted between March 2 and March 6 of 2021. A total of 58 outstanding warrants were cleared and 33 new felony arrests were made. The complete results are below:

  • Felony Warrants Cleared: 37
  • New Felony Arrests: 33
  • Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 21
  • New Misdemeanor Arrests: 12
  • Misdemeanor Citations: 1
  • Moving Citations: 378
  • Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 8
  • Firearms Recovered: 9

