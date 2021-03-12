APD makes 66 arrests in latest Anti-Crime Operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced Friday the completion of their 25th Anti-Crime Operation, which resulted in the arrest of 66 offenders. Since the operations began in August of 2020, 1,188 arrests have been made.

The most recent Anti-Crime Operation was conducted between March 2 and March 6 of 2021. A total of 58 outstanding warrants were cleared and 33 new felony arrests were made. The complete results are below: