APD makes 62 arrests in 14th anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department completed their 14th city-wide anti-crime operation. This operation resulted in 62 arrests. To date, 612 individuals have been arrested since the start of the operations in August.

Officials say this operation was conducted between Dec. 14-19 as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and the Investigative Bureau. Police say a total of 41 outstanding warrants were cleared, 39 new felony arrests were made, and 337 moving citations were issued.

The Anti-Crime Operation resulted in:

  • 28 Felony Warrants Cleared
  • 39 New Felony Arrests
  • 13 Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared
  • 6 New Misdemeanor Arrests
  • 337 Moving Citations
  • 11 Stolen Vehicles Recovered
  • 11 Firearms Recovered
  • 5 Search Warrants
  • 3 Arrest Warrants

