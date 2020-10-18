APD makes 59 arrests in 6th Anti-Crime Operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced the completion of its sixth city-wide, Anti-Crime Operation, which resulted in the arrest of 59 offenders. A total of 261 offenders have been arrested since the beginning of the operation in August. Four firearms and six vehicles were also recovered.

This operation was conducted between Oct. 13 and 16 as a collaboration with State Probation and Parole, who worked with officers from the Field Services Bureau, Investigative Bureau, and Special Operations Bureau. A total of 61 outstanding warrants were cleared and 26 new felony arrests were made.

