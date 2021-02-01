APD makes 57 arrests in 20th anti-crime operation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
APD car generic_1548549638183.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department completed their 20th city-wide anti-crime operation. The latest operation resulted in 57 arrests. A total of 895 individuals have been arrested since the start of the operations in August 2020.

Officials say the operation was conducted between Jan. 25 2021 through Jan. 29, 2021, as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and the Investigative Bureau. Police say a total of 69 outstanding warrants were cleared, 20 new felony arrests were made, and 299 moving citations were issued and five stolen firearms were recovered with three stolen vehicles.

The 20th Anti-Crime Operation resulted in:

  • Felony Warrants Cleared: 45
  • New Felony Arrests: 20
  • Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 24 
  • New Misdemeanor Arrests: 8
  • Misdemeanor Citations: 1
  • Moving Citations: 299
  • Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 3 
  • Firearms Recovered: 5

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES