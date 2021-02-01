APD makes 57 arrests in 20th anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department completed their 20th city-wide anti-crime operation. The latest operation resulted in 57 arrests. A total of 895 individuals have been arrested since the start of the operations in August 2020.

Officials say the operation was conducted between Jan. 25 2021 through Jan. 29, 2021, as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and the Investigative Bureau. Police say a total of 69 outstanding warrants were cleared, 20 new felony arrests were made, and 299 moving citations were issued and five stolen firearms were recovered with three stolen vehicles.

The 20th Anti-Crime Operation resulted in: