APD makes 57 arrests in 17th anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department completed their 17th city-wide anti-crime operation. This operation resulted in 57 arrests. To date, 752 individuals have been arrested since the start of the operations in August.

Officials say this operation was conducted between Jan. 5 2021 through Jan. 8, 2021, as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and the Investigative Bureau. Police say a total of 55 outstanding warrants were cleared, 26 new felony arrests were made, and 543 moving citations were issued.

The 17th Anti-Crime Operation resulted in:

Felony Warrants Cleared: 32

New Felony Arrests: 26

Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 23

New Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

Misdemeanor Citations: 2

Moving Citations: 543

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 10

Firearms Recovered: 8

