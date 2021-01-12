ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department completed their 17th city-wide anti-crime operation. This operation resulted in 57 arrests. To date, 752 individuals have been arrested since the start of the operations in August.
Officials say this operation was conducted between Jan. 5 2021 through Jan. 8, 2021, as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and the Investigative Bureau. Police say a total of 55 outstanding warrants were cleared, 26 new felony arrests were made, and 543 moving citations were issued.
The 17th Anti-Crime Operation resulted in:
- Felony Warrants Cleared: 32
- New Felony Arrests: 26
- Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 23
- New Misdemeanor Arrests: 2
- Misdemeanor Citations: 2
- Moving Citations: 543
- Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 10
- Firearms Recovered: 8
Next Read:
- APD makes 57 arrests in 17th anti-crime operation
- Man who escaped custody in Roswell arrested in California
- Santa Fe Police seek 3 persons of interest in murder at apartment complex
- Crime Stoppers seek people suspected of arson at Albuquerque Target
- Albuquerque family’s Ring camera shows neighbor shooting their dog with pellet gun