APD makes 52 arrests in 41st anti-crime operation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department completed its 41st city-wide anti-crime operation. This operation resulted in 52 arrests. To date, 1,936 individuals have been arrested since the start of the operations in August.

Officials say this operation was conducted between June 21, 2021, through June 25, 2021, as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and the Investigative Bureau. APD says a total of 58 outstanding warrants were cleared, 20 new felony arrests were made, and 165 moving citations were issued and 14 firearms and three stolen vehicles were recovered.

APD says since the beginning of the operation, 432 firearms and 212 stolen vehicles have been recovered. APD also says not all offenders are booked into MDC, some are arrested by law enforcement partners and taken into federal custody, depending on their charges.

This Anti-Crime Operation resulted in:

  • Felony Warrants Cleared: 42 
  • New Felony Arrests: 20
  • Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 16 
  • New Misdemeanor Arrests: 2
  • Misdemeanor Citations: 1
  • Moving Citations: 165
  • Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 3 
  • Firearms Recovered: 14
  • LEADS Referral: 3

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES