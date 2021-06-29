APD makes 52 arrests in 41st anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department completed its 41st city-wide anti-crime operation. This operation resulted in 52 arrests. To date, 1,936 individuals have been arrested since the start of the operations in August.

Officials say this operation was conducted between June 21, 2021, through June 25, 2021, as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and the Investigative Bureau. APD says a total of 58 outstanding warrants were cleared, 20 new felony arrests were made, and 165 moving citations were issued and 14 firearms and three stolen vehicles were recovered.

APD says since the beginning of the operation, 432 firearms and 212 stolen vehicles have been recovered. APD also says not all offenders are booked into MDC, some are arrested by law enforcement partners and taken into federal custody, depending on their charges.

This Anti-Crime Operation resulted in: