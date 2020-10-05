APD makes 51 arrests in latest anti-crime operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say officers made 51 arrests during its latest anti-crime operation. That includes 33 felony arrests between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1. Police have also recovered five stolen vehicles and ten guns, cleared 60 outstanding warrants and issued 121 traffic citations. APD says it’s made 202 arrests since the operations began in August.
