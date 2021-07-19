APD makes 47 arrests in 44th anti-crime operation

The Albuquerque Police Department completed its 44th city-wide anti-crime operation. This operation resulted in 47 arrests. To date, 2,077 individuals have been arrested since the start of the operations in August.

Officials say this operation was conducted between June 12, 2021, through June 16, 2021. as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and the Investigative Bureau. APD says a total of 48 outstanding warrants were cleared, 43 new felony arrests were made, and 310 moving citations were issued and nine stolen vehicles were recovered.

APD says since the beginning of the operation, 455 firearms and 228 stolen vehicles have been recovered. APD also says not all offenders are booked into MDC, some are arrested by law enforcement partners and taken into federal custody, depending on their charges.

This Anti-Crime Operation resulted in: