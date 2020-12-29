APD makes 46 new arrests in latest anti-crime operation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police made 46 new arrests in their latest city-wide Anti-Crime Operation. A total of 658 individuals have been arrested since the beginning of these operations in August.

The 15th operation was conducted between Dec. 21-24, 2020 and resulted in the recovery of 16 firearms and nine stolen vehicles. Officials say a total of 46 outstanding warrants were cleared and 27 new felony arrests were made.

Felony Warrants Cleared: 33
New Felony Arrests: 27
Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 13
New Misdemeanor Arrests: 1
Misdemeanor Citations in Lieu of Arrest COVID: 1
Stolen Vehicle Recovered: 9
Firearms Recovered: 16
Moving Citations: 232

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery