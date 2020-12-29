APD makes 46 new arrests in latest anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police made 46 new arrests in their latest city-wide Anti-Crime Operation. A total of 658 individuals have been arrested since the beginning of these operations in August.
The 15th operation was conducted between Dec. 21-24, 2020 and resulted in the recovery of 16 firearms and nine stolen vehicles. Officials say a total of 46 outstanding warrants were cleared and 27 new felony arrests were made.
Felony Warrants Cleared: 33
New Felony Arrests: 27
Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 13
New Misdemeanor Arrests: 1
Misdemeanor Citations in Lieu of Arrest COVID: 1
Stolen Vehicle Recovered: 9
Firearms Recovered: 16
Moving Citations: 232
