APD makes 46 new arrests in latest anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police made 46 new arrests in their latest city-wide Anti-Crime Operation. A total of 658 individuals have been arrested since the beginning of these operations in August.

The 15th operation was conducted between Dec. 21-24, 2020 and resulted in the recovery of 16 firearms and nine stolen vehicles. Officials say a total of 46 outstanding warrants were cleared and 27 new felony arrests were made.

Felony Warrants Cleared: 33

New Felony Arrests: 27

Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 13

New Misdemeanor Arrests: 1

Misdemeanor Citations in Lieu of Arrest COVID: 1

Stolen Vehicle Recovered: 9

Firearms Recovered: 16

Moving Citations: 232