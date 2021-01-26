APD makes 41 arrests in 18th anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department completed their 18th city-wide anti-crime operation. The latest operation resulted in 41 arrests.
Along with the arrests, they recovered five stolen vehicles and one gun. APD says since they started these operations in August of 2020, they have arrested 793 people. Officials say this operation was conducted between Jan. 19 2021 through Jan. 22, 2021, as a joint operation between the Field Services Bureau, Special Operations Bureau, and the Investigative Bureau.
18th Anti-Crime Operation result in:
- Felony Warrants Cleared: 22
- New Felony Arrests: 17
- Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 16
- New Misdemeanor Arrests: 11
- Misdemeanor Citations: 1
- Moving Citations: 286
- Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 5
- Firearms Recovered: 1
- LEADS Referral: 1