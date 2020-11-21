APD makes 33 new arrests in 10th anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced the completion of their 10th city-wide, Anti-Crime Operation, which resulted in the arrest of 33 offenders. Officials say the total number of offenders arrested since these operations began in August is now 412.

This most recent operation was conducted between Nov. 17 and 20 as a joint operation between officers and detectives from the Field Services Bureau, Investigative Bureau, and the Special Operations Bureau. Police say a total of 30 outstanding warrants were cleared and 13 new felony arrests were made. Three people received citations, instead of arrests, for minor misdemeanor offenses. APD says they are working with the Metro Detention Center to reduce the number of arrests for minor misdemeanors due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

