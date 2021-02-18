APD makes 1,000th arrest in 22nd Anti-Crime Operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced on Thursday the completion of their 22nd city-wide Anti-Crime Operation. Officials say the operation resulted in the arrest of 48 individuals, bringing the total number of arrests to 1,023.

This anti-crime operation was conducted between Feb. 8, 2021, and Feb. 12, 2021. Along with the arrests, police also seized seven firearms – for a total of 143 – and four stolen vehicles were recovered – for a total of 128.

Felony Warrants Cleared: 31

New Felony Arrests: 25

Misdemeanor Warrants Cleared: 12

New Misdemeanor Arrests: 5

Misdemeanor Citations: 2

Moving Citations: 270

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 4

Firearms Recovered: 7

According to a press release, the recovery of guns since the beginning of these crime operations in August of 2020 has grown exponentially. Officials say in 2020, APD recovered 2,148 firearms with a significant uptick in the fall when the operations began.