ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man they say stabbed multiple people on a Rail Runner train Saturday afternoon. Officials with the Rail Runner say a man got into an argument with another male passenger around 1:15 p.m. as the train was traveling north.

Passengers who witnessed the fight moved away from the two men and alerted security.

They say at some point, the man wanted to get off the train and as security attempted to escort him off at the Montaño Transit Center, he stabbed a security guard. Police say the suspect then attacked two women – stabbing one and slashing another in their shoulder.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in category two. The third victim had family take her to seek medical attention.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing happened. The investigation is ongoing.