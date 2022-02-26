ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police announced in a press release Saturday they had located and arrested a suspect in the killing of a 16-year-old West Mesa High School student. Officials say APD detectives arrested West Mesa High School student Marcos Trejo, 14, Friday evening on an open count of murder in the death of Andrew Burson.

They say the two knew each other from school and Burson had accused Trejo of stealing his gun, which was described as a “ghost gun” purchased over the internet. Police say Burson approached Trejo, who was walking with a friend on 64th St. NW, shortly before 8:00 a.m. Friday. Burson then got out of his vehicle and demanded Trejo give him back his gun.

According to the release, Burson then pressed Trejo against a fence and demanded Trejo give him his gun back. Trejo was able to get away and ran south on 64th. Burson started to chase after Trejo when Trejo took out a gun and fired 5 to 6 times at Burson. Burson was hit several times by gunfire and died on the scene.

Officials say APD arrested Trejo at a west side home Friday evening and executed several search warrants. Trejo was booked overnight into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. Along with the murder charge, Trejo is also charged with tampering with evidence.