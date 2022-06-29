ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency have arrested what they say are the major drug and gun suppliers at Coronado Park and the Ambassador Inn. Coronado Park which sits right along I-40 and 3rd Street has become a massive homeless camp. The Ambassador Inn off I-25 and Candelaria is a frequent call location for police and in March, a security guard was murdered there.

APD says they busted Gilbert Hernandez, Robert Grado, and Mike Tomasaour. APD says undercover detectives purchased meth, heroin, fentanyl, and guns from Tomasaour. They say he’s known to trade drugs and guns for stolen merchandise brought to him.

In this bust, APD says it recovered four guns, 4,500 fentanyl pills, meth, heroin, cocaine, crack, and $10,000 in cash. Two of the suspects are facing federal charges in this case as well.