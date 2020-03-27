APD looking for person of interest in Christmas Day murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police need the public’s help solving the murder of a 19-year-old Albuquerque woman.

On Christmas day, Paloma Sanchez was shot and killed while she was walking near the area of Madeira and Kathryn SE. Authorities report a white SUV was seen leaving the area.

A photo was taken from the 7-Eleven at San Mateo and Kathryn hours before the killing and police would like to speak with this man. There is a $1,500 cash reward for information regarding this crime.

If you have any information about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be made at P3tips.com.

