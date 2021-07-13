APD looking for man who pointed gun a security guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man who pointed a handgun at a store security guard over the weekend. Around 6 p.m. Friday, the man was walking out of the Harbor Freight on Menual Blvd. holding a black handgun and a 2,000-watt inverter he did not pay for.

Police say that he has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. He drove off in a green Jaguar X with a black New Mexico license plate RAG827. If you have any information, call 505-843-STOP.

