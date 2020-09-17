APD looking for leads in 1986 cold case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for information in a nearly 35-year-old cold case. They say back in August of 1986 they were called out to I-25 and Jefferson about a hit and run.

Selin Alderete. Courtesy of APD.

According to witnesses, 22-year-old Selin Alderete was running from someone and was hit by a car, which fled the scene. They say she was staying at a halfway house called Casa Ayuda. Detectives believe there were suspicious circumstances about her death and are asking for anyone who knew her or worked at Casa Ayuda to come forward.

Police say if anyone has information is asked to call APD cold case detectives at 505-768-2464 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers 505-843-STOP or P3tips.com.

