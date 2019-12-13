APD launches ‘Metro 15’ targeting worst criminals in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the 15 people wanted as part of a new crime-fighting program.

It’s called “Metro 15” and targets people who they say are the 15 worst criminals in Albuquerque. The suspects on the list are wanted for everything from battery on a peace officer and assault to burglary and speeding.

Last year, KRQE News 13 saw one of those suspects in action when police say John Trujillo led officers on a wild chase in a stolen vehicle, even ramming into a cruiser. It all ended when Trujillo took a turn too fast and crashed.

Trujillo is not wanted in that case but has warrants for six others. To see all 15 of the wanted suspects, click here.