APD issues warrant for woman connected to officer-involved shooting

Police have issued a warrant for a woman they now believe played a key role in a recent officer-involved shooting. They say Cynthia Franco was with Daniel Franco when he fled from police on May 16.

At one point, a State Police officer used a PIT maneuver to stop the car. Shortly afterward, that officer opened fire on the vehicle.

That officer was hospitalized after the incident. Now that he’s been interviewed, he says he opened fire after Cynthia Franco pointed a gun at him.

Police released her the night of the shooting, but have now charged her with aggravated assault on a peace officer and tampering with evidence. They are now looking for her.

Daniel Franco is already locked up.