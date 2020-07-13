APD investigating five deaths, four of them homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating five deaths that officials say have happened within 24 hours with four of them being homicides. “We haven’t had a day like this with this many homicides in particular but all of our motors units were out all day,” said Gilbert Gallegos with APD.

The latest incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 at the Target near Lomas and Eubank. The victim of a shooting was transported to a hospital where they later died. Authorities are looking for a white Cadillac with bumper damage that witnesses say fled the scene. Police believe the victim may possibly be a homeless man.

Another separate shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at Tower Park near 86th Street and Tower Road SW. The victim died from their injuries. Police say the incident was a possible drive-by shooting.

Around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a motorcycle crash. The driver of the motorcycle was discovered to be deceased at the scene on Central Ave. just west of Rio Grande Blvd. This is the only death that was not classified as a homicide.

Sunday morning a dead body was found south of the Thunderbird Little League fields near Comanche and Carlisle.

Saturday night, one man died after a shooting at the Dank Smoke Shop near San Mateo and Zuni. Around 12:59 a.m., officers were dispatched to the location where officers learned that an altercation occurred between two males who had separately entered and left the shop.

APD states video shows the two individuals exchanged a short conversation in the parking lot prior to the offender shooting the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member and did not survive his injuries.

APD conducted interviews with possible witnesses at the scene and police have yet to provide any offender identification at this time. It is unknown if any suspects have been arrested in any of the four homicides.