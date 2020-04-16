APD investigating two crashes involving pedestrians

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating two separate crashes involving pedestrians on Wednesday. Police say the first crashed occurred before 2 p.m. near Central and Louisiana in northeast Albuquerque when the driver of a car was racing her boyfriend home when she struck and killed a man crossing the street.

That driver, 51-year-old Ramona Ortiz, fled the scene but was tracked down at her apartment. Surveillance from a business near Central and Louisiana captured Ortiz hitting Gilberto Mieja with her SUV and take off. APD reports she is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Police say Ortiz claims she and her boyfriend often race each other home and Mieja crossed the street before she was able to stop.

Police say the second crash occurred after 4:30 p.m. at Lomas near Wyoming in southeast Albuquerque. According to authorities, a pedestrian was crossing the street when they were struck by a sedan driving eastbound on Lomas.

That pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No word on if that driver will be charged.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources