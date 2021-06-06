APD investigating two overnight homicides

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating two homicides Sunday morning. Officials say detectives are investigating a motorcycle crash in the area of Broadway Boulevard and Coal Avenue SE and a body found in a home near Unser Boulevard and Arenal Road SW.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Broadway and Coal. Police say the motorcyclist appeared to have been shot prior to the crash. The man was transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

Southwest officers were also called to a shots fired call in the area of the 7300 block of Blue Avena Avenue SW around 1:40 a.m. Officials say when police arrived, a man was found dead. Two people were interviewed at the scene and released.

Both investigations are currently ongoing. What led up to either incident as well as the number of suspects involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.