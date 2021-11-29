APD investigating tree branch killing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after they say one man killed another man with a tree branch. Police say it started with a fight in an alley near Central and Girard.

A 911 caller reported one of the men was hitting the other with the branch. APD says one man was dead when officers arrived. APD has not released any identities.

